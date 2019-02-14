After a Subdistrict victory, the S-D-A lady Rockets improved to 16 and 8 on the season after defeating Fairbury, 44-31, on Wednesday, February 13, at Lourdes Central Catholic.

The Fairbury Jeffs jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Sarah Moss knocked down a three pointer from the wing to get the Rockets on the board.

Fairbury still carried a 7-5 lead heading into the second quarter.

Brooklyn Nordhues, who finished with a team high 12 points, drained two three’s in the second period. Lily Vollertsen came in off the bench and hit a long two point field goal, and the Rockets led 15-9. Later in the quarter, Lauren Meyer made a nice bounce pass to Meredith Clark, and Clark scooped the ball in and at the half, S-D-A had a, 19-13, advantage.



In the third quarter, Meyer hit a nice jumper from the wing, followed by a two point field goal by Grace Damme. Sarah Moss cashed in her second three on the night, and the Rockets led, 29-20, at the end of three.

With the score, 33-20, in favor of the Rockets, Nordhues nailed a three to give S-D-A a 16 point lead. Clark came away with a block on the defensive end that turned into a fast break basket by Damme, and the Rockets came away with the win.



“Our goal was to come out defensively and play as hard as we possibly could,” said Coach Andrew Pryor. “I thought our intensity was really good from tip-off, and that really set the tone.”



Sarah Moss came away with eight points; Vollertsen, seven; Damme and Clark, six each; Meyer, five.



Box score:

SDA-5-14-10-15--44

FAR-7-6-7-11--31



The Lady Rockets will face Auburn in the subdistrict championship on Thursday, February 14.

Where: Lourdes Central Catholic.

Time: 7 p.m.



