The Boone girls’ basketball team tipped off Class 4-A Regional play Wednesday with a 60-32 romp past Perry.
Ogden’s boys were also triumphant, defeating Woodward Academy 107-87.
Kayden Kruse paced the Bulldogs in their postseason opener, scoring a school-record 50 points and hitting 11 shots from 3-point range.
Ogden, which improved to 14-8, advance to a Class 2-A District semifinal against rival Madrid (14-5), which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in South Central Calhoun.
The Boone girls improved to 13-8 after jumping to a 15-2 lead and cruising to their third win over Perry this season.
The Toreadors earned a trip to Gilbert for a Saturday semifinal.
