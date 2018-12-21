Four Pioneer wrestlers placed in the top four during the Platteview Invite on Friday, Dec. 14.

Lee Hobbs went 3-1 and came away with a third place finish. Hayden Schalk placed third with 3 wins and one loss. Jordan Moyer was 3-2 with a fourth place finish, and Zach Benton placed fourth with two wins and one loss.

106: Hayden Schalk defeated; Jace Goebel, Syracuse, (SV-1 7-5); Nathan McGrath, Raymond Central, (Fall 2:20); Aiden Riha, Platteview (15-9).

120: Logan Hobbs got wins over; Hector Reyes, Crete, (Fall 2:44); Travis Nelson, Raymond Central, (Fall :30); Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (Fall 1:13).

126: Lee Hobbs defeated Travis Nelson, Raymond Central, (Fall :30); Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (Fall 1:13).

132: Josh DeLunger got wins over; Tucker Maxson, Raymond Central (Fall 1:44).

152: Chance Sjulin defeated Hunter Gress, (Fall 3:28).

160: Jordan Moyer picked up wins against; Gavin Soden, Raymond Central (MD 11-2); Ceagan Watts, Shelby-Rising City (Fall 2:43);

195: Mikah Ruiz earned a win against Kody Swartz, Raymond Central (Dec 11-5).

220: Zach Benton got a win against Meyer Sikes, Aurora, (Dec 8-5)

285: Wyatt Roberts won against Chris Williams, Louisville (Fall 1:35).