The Pioneers girls wrestling team took part in the Platteview Invite on Friday, Dec. 14, where NC picked up wins from Taylor Nicolay, Taylor Moyer and Heaven Rush.

Moyer placed first by facing four wrestlers, and taking down all four. At 126, Moyer defeated Kailey Pena, West Point-Beemer (Fall :36); Carla Chacon, Schuyler (Dec 4-2); Guadalupe Hernandez, West Point-Beemer (Fall :26); and Emma Kavan, Cedar Bluffs, (Fall :33).

Taylor Nicolay, who has had a fantastic season, picked up three wins and placed first in the 138 pound division. Nicolay defeated Nancy Lemus, West Point-Beemer, (Fall :59); Cassandra Brown, West Point-Beemer (Dec. 6-1); and Kylee Burkhart, Platteview (Fall :16).

At 106 and 113, Heaven Rush dominated Shelbie Woerman of West Point-Beemer (Fall :25).