On a night that fans and students wore Christmas Sweaters, the Pioneer faithful got a nice gift with in a 54-43 win over Falls City on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 12-0 run in the first quarter, and never trailed. Clay Stovall attacked the basket for a couple of lay-ups, combined with three pointers from Langston and Logan Hoover. Falls City went on a 6-0 run of their own before Eli Southard drained a three, and by the end of the first quarter, the Pioneers led 17-8.

There was no denying the hustle that the Pioneers displayed, as Tyler Levy dove out of bounds to save the ball, and Jordan Williams, who finished the game with 10 points, snagged the ball and made the two point bucket. Eli Southard fought his way to the hoop and got fouled while making the shot. After Southard made the free-throw, NC led 24-10. Leading by 13 with eight seconds left, Langston Hoover made a nice jump shot and the Pioneers had a 29-14 halftime lead.

Falls City fought its way back to get within seven points, and that’s when Jacob Shannon knocked down a three pointer to take a 10 point lead, 32-22. Again, the Tigers started to sneak their way back in the game to get within four. Langston Hoover drained a three and Williams scored two with 30 seconds left, and NC led 37-30, at the end of the third.

Braden Thompson made his presence known in the last quarter, by dropping 10 fourth quarter points on the Tigers. Leading 48-39, Stovall made a long pass to Thompson for the open lay-in. Thompson hit his last four free-throws and NC went on to win by 11.

Jordan Williams, Thompson, and Langston Hoover, each had ten points; Southard, eight; Shannon, six; Logan Hoover, five; Stovall, four; Nick Zaroban, one.

Tyler Levy and Stovall handled the guard position and each had five assists. Williams was solid in the paint by hauling in ten rebounds.

Nebraska City will be at Louisville on Dec. 28 for the Holiday Tournament.