As Off-Broadway’s longest running musical (50 years!), The Fantasticks is a staple that every drama fan should see and be familiar with. It is an exquisite combination of mythic narrative, light lyrical music, theatre in-jokes and introspective “big questions.” The Boone Community Theatre’s current production gets all of this right, providing a diverting, thinking and enjoyable evening of entertainment. Director Susan Herrick has put together the right cast and the right musicians, and it really all does come together in a meaningful experience.

At its core, The Fantasticks is a marriage plot, with echoes of Romeo and Juliet and even older stories like “Pyramus and Thisbe”. Two parents, the Father and the Mother, plot to bring their children together through misdirection—convincing the children that their love was forbidden. Their plan succeeds, then fails, then ultimately succeeds as each character grows in knowledge and self-awareness.

The roles of the parents are ably played by Michele Jacobson (Hucklebee) and David Michael (Bellomy). Jacobson is upright and a bit uptight, appropriate as a Navy veteran. Michael daftly channels classic small-screen businessmen (e.g. Mr. Whipple). The two are obviously very different from each other, and one can see these differences in how they interact with their respective children. Yet though Jacobson cuts down both plants and her son, and Michael overwaters his vegetables and his daughter, the kids both land on the cusp of adulthood with intensively romantic views of each other and the world.

The middle of the play hinges on a faked/staged abduction, which seems certain to work but in fact invites uncertainty to the action. As an instigator, planner and narrator Christopher Levi (El Gallo) provides opaque commentary on the themes behind the play, particularly on the loss of innocence experienced by the two children. The Old Actor and The Man Who Dies (Drew Zahn and Gershom Levi, respectively) bring a combination of insanity and decrepitude to the proceedings, with a lot of embedded theatre references in the mix.

The central roles of the two children, Luisa and Matt, require high degrees of chemistry and magnetism. This production solved that issue by casting real-life couple Abigail and Bryan Zahn. Both begin the play as starry-eyed romantics, both grow in experience—the long sequence “Round and Round” is an amazing, disturbing representation of how quickly and cruelly the world can remove one’s innocence. Abbie Zahn and Christopher Levi sustain and enrich this scene; her repeated acceptance of his lies is wrenching and tragic, even if it is “growing up.”

In a play that self-consciously communicates self-awareness and cultural literacy, one role furnishes an organic counterpoint. The Mute, played by Sharla Charlton, exists silently: helping change the minimalist set, reacting non-verbally, and occasionally charrying cast members when they get too full-of themselves. Charlton expresses herself beautifully through motion; her role is simply to be there outside of drama and acting and she fulfills her role exceptionally well.

Accompaniment is provided by David Howell (piano), Ryan Kokjon (bass) and Katie Quandt (harp). It is a minimalist approach and it works very well in supporting the singing.

Additional performances of The Fantasticks will be presented at TK’s Event Center on Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, at TK’s Event Center, 1805 Mamie Eisenhower. Tickets are available online at BooneCommunityTheatre.org.