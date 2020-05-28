On April 23, I went to Starbucks on Agency Street in Burlington. I ordered and I pulled up through the drive-thru to receive my "nectar of delight."

I went to hand the barista my gift card to pay for it and the barista told me, "The car in front of you already paid for your drink." I was stunned and shocked by this.

I wanted to find them and thank them but they were long gone. This simple act of kindness made my day better.

In the movie, "The Hobbit," Galdolf the wizard says, "I have found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keeps the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love."

Let's face it; these times are filled with dark days of self-quarantine, social distancing, isolation and short fuses from jobs and people. A lot of selfish acts of me-ism, and in this time of virus crisis, civil manners are kind of on the back burners.

Remember, all it takes is one act of kindness to bring a small, positive change to someone's day. We are all in this together.

Don't give in to the fear and darkness of this virus.

Mitchell Caulfield, Fort Madison