Everything has changed this year, including the enrollment process in Dallas County for farmers market checks for older adults.

Here’s what has not changed: persons age 60 and older, who are within the income range, may receive $30 worth of checks that can be spent this season on fruits and vegetables, honey, and fresh herbs. These checks are good at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs through vendors displaying the SFMNP (Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program) logo.

In past years, individuals completed an application form, and several weeks later received their checks.

New this year: due to continued guidelines on physical distancing, older adults may complete an application and receive checks all in one step. The process will be a drive-through event, with everyone staying in their vehicles. As in the past, you must be physically present to enroll in the program. An exception is that one spouse may sign up for both.

Watch for further information on the exact date in June, and the location closest to you. The Dallas County Health Navigators will phone recipients from last year, and post announcements in the newspapers and on social media.

Please be patient with this next coronavirus challenge.