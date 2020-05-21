Mitch McConnell recently stated the Obama Administration failed to turn over a pandemic plan which would help the Trump administration address a pandemic.

In fact the Obama administration had planned a formal turnover and review of the pandemic manual with the Trump administration but the Trump administrators failed to participate.

McConnell recently corrected his error admitting that the manual did exist. But his initial denial of the existence of the manual is what will stick in people’s minds.

Did McConnell have this scenario planned from the beginning?

Steve Rowland, Burlington