Did You Know… who this lady was and what she is doing? This is Celeste Council, Perry’s Popcorn Lady. In 1912 a lease from the City was issued to Mr. & Mrs. Rippley for a popcorn stand at the corner of 2nd & Willis. Following Mr. Rippley’s death in 1918, the lease was sold to Mr. & Mrs. Council. Mr. Council was a Perry Firefighter who injured in the line of duty, and unable to work after that. The City of Perry granted a lifetime lease to the Councils on the popcorn stand. The Councils operated the stand together until Mr. Council passed away in 1940. The Popcorn Lady ran the stand until her death in 1969. The original popcorn stand can be seen at Forest Park and Museum.

Wilford Roberts built a replica of her stand, that serves up popcorn today next to the Perry Library.

I have fond memories of this sweet lady and her great popcorn. I know many of you do as well. I remember the then-Mayor Glenn Thulen, telling me how during the war, she would not allow soldiers to pay for popcorn.

Next Week

Did You Know… where the Discount Center was located?