Tax cuts never pay for themselves. In all of our history, they never have.

Such cuts, which are really adjustments to or reorganizations of the tax code, are almost always sold to us as a decision that’ll be self-funding.

But no.

There may be some parish somewhere that has been blessed by this fiscal unicorn, but that’s not here. The Thatcher tax cuts of the 80’s in the U.K. didn’t pay out either.

The corporate rate cuts in Ireland in the 90’s led to what was described as the “Celtic Tiger” until in a few short years the kitty cat plunged over a very steep cliff, leaving Ireland awash in debt that cripples its economy to this day.

Now, please realize I believe it is vitally important in a democracy that we have regular open and honest discussions of our tax structures at every level of government. Who is hurt? Who is helped? What’s fair? What do we want the code(s) to promote and restrict?

And despite the plague whistling past our doors, this conversation needs to be reconvened as we look to a future that will arrive very differently than it appeared to be in January.

David Ure, Burlington