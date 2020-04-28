As an extreme extrovert, quarantine, is torture. An extrovert gains energy from being with and communicating with others. Quarantine prohibits what gives me energy. I’ve slept more and have stared at the TV more in the last month than I did in the last year. I can’t take much more.

A friend recently posted a meme on social media that said,

“Now that I am living through a plague, I understand why most of the Italian renaissance artists painted pictures of fat, half-naked people laying on their couch.”

A few days ago, I decided enough was enough. I donned a mask, slipped on my gloves, and headed to my local grocery store. I should not have gone out, but shopping is a social event for me. I can go in for a quart of milk and spend two hours chatting and meeting people. I can’t help it. It’s who I am. I’m an extrovert.

So, properly protected, and with much excitement and anticipation of connecting with other human beings, with proper social distancing, I ventured into the store. I grabbed my cart, wiped it down with disinfectant, walked through the door to find the store was both packed with other mask and glove wearing individuals, but the silence was surprising. With a big smile on my shielded face, I began trying to make eye contact, but everyone, eyes down, seemed to resist.

And there was something new and unusual on the floors ... arrows indicating that all the aisles were now traffic coordinated with one-way signs, which limited my ability to smile and make contact in hopes of finding another human in need of a conversation.

Like a horror movie about the living dead, I was shopping with zombies. No eye contact. No smiles. No social interaction of any kind. The brief momentary eye contact I did experience seemed both unwelcome and fearful, as if zombie eyes can send a virus causing death ray into the eyes of others. I’m making light of it, but the people in the store were scared.

What are we doing? Where are we going? How will quarantine impact the rest of our lives and will it ever end? I don’t have answers but only questions.

As I’ve said several times before, human beings are herd animals. We thrive with family and friends. Most are happiest within the familiarity of the herd. What we are experiencing is unnatural.

I understand the need for social distancing and cooperating with the directives of our governing bodies. This all began with us knowing so little about this virus that extreme measures were warranted and welcomed. As we learn more about who is at risk and how, we can more intelligently manage the dangers. Isn’t it time to begin a slow and measured return to some level of normalcy?

One-size-fits-all measures are rarely, if ever, good. The elderly and those of us with health conditions that make us susceptible must shelter in place and take every precaution to remain safe. But is that true for the young and healthy?

Our business community is being crushed. Hospitals have been prohibited from doing elective surgery. In the beginning, I understand there was a fear that our healthcare systems would be overwhelmed and collapse. It didn’t happen. Instead, like our small business community, our hospitals could conceivably collapse under the extreme mandates and financial pressures of not taking in the cash needed to function. How would we cope without hospitals?

Why can’t a young and healthy twenty-something athlete get his/her knee repaired? Why can’t a healthy thirty-two-year-old data processor have carpal tunnel surgery? The hospitals need to function, and the demand is there. Isn’t it time to cautiously begin the slow and measured process of returning life back to normal?

As for shopping with zombies, my feeble attempt at humor, I understand that protective measures must be continued, and I’ll fully comply. There is no evidence however that the virus is transmitted by making eye contact at a safe distance. As I hope there is a slow return to normalcy in governmental restrictions, I equally hope that we can lift the fear from our minds and hearts and begin making eye contact again and sharing smiles. Smiling does lift our spirits and make us feel better. I don’t need you to remove your face mask to see your smile. Our eyes tell it all. Let’s all snap out of our zombie state, become less fearful and start seeing each other again.

My daughter is a pastor and often ends her church service with this statement. “I need you. You need me. We need you and you need us.” It’s never been truer.

Let’s make eye contact. Let’s acknowledge each other. We need each other. The herd needs to see your smiling eyes.

Will you look at me once again when I see you?

I miss you.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.