President Trump is the kind of guy that thinks the mirror on the windshield is so you can look at yourself while you drive. Whoever is in front of him better get out of the way, and he doesn’t care what carnage he leaves behind him.

He gets down the road in a kind of forward motion by bumping off the rails of vulnerable people/the environment.

Hey, if you don’t like the way I drive stay off the sidewalk. Some people in the wrong place at the wrong time – not my fault!

We are being blessed with a preview of the coming effects of climate change – an opportunity to see the relationship of the growth economy and environmental health. The economy tanks, the environment rebounds.

Once the feedback loop of disastrous climate change/warming starts there will be no flattening the curve - not six months, but decades, maybe centuries or millennia – it will be out of our hands.

Shopping will not be inconvenient, it will be nonexistent. Ironic that the Bible predicts this, and the believers are the driving force of the growth economy.

“Exploit and dominate nature” should have been translated as “respect, revere and steward,” we would be in a much better place now.

The lesson is being taught; can we learn it in time (at the expense of the investor driven economy)? We have lost so much in the quest for “the good life” - health, stability and happiness.

Mark Clipsham, Ames