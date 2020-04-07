It’s easy to take some occupations and services for granted until something causes us to take notice and appreciate what they do. 9/11 developed a deep and sincere appreciation for police officers and the men and women of the fire department. I think superficially before we watched them in action on 9/11, we knew they put their lives in harm’s way to protect us, but as the twin towers fell, it burned into our collective memories the risks they took and sacrificed they made on that fateful day.

It’s commonplace now to run across a man or woman in military uniform and thank them for their service, as we should. They are both the first line and last line of our defense. They earn and deserve our eternal gratitude.

There is a new kind of war raging across the globe. It’s not against an armed enemy threatening to send missiles into our cities and there’s not an invasion force staging to take away our freedoms. Instead, it’s a microscopic virus with a technical name that a few short months ago we’d never heard, but today, it’s upon everyone’s lips across the globe.

COVID-19 has created a pandemic the likes of which have not been seen since 1918. It’s global in nature. It harms and kills not because of political or racial differences. It infects us because it can ... and is.

Our troops in uniform may be called into a support mission as this virus continues to expand. The men and women of the police and traditional fire department may also be called into support, but the front line of this war is being fought buy a different uniformed group and the risks are as great as if they were armed and facing a foreign invader.

An army in scrubs …

Their uniforms are referred to as scrubs and the risks they are taking to protect us are as deadly as bullets and bombs. Today, this battle is being fought and will ultimately be won by medical tech’s, nurses, doctors and all those in the health care system that support them.

I’m fortunate to have as my family doctor, a man who is also head of internal medicine at my local hospital. He hasn’t had a day off in a long time. I’m currently having a health issue unrelated to COVID-19 and he answers my emails and returns phone calls late at night, after he’s spent twelve or more hours at the hospital. My Doctor, like many others, is a leader and a hero in this war.

A good friend of mine is CEO of our local medical center. He’s working around the clock in a community that is suddenly exploding with new cases. I sent Phil a text a few days ago to express my gratitude and encourage him. He’s a great CEO and is providing the leadership we need in this battle, as are many others.

The infantry in this fight, and those who are at most risk are the techs and nurses. They are in close contact with the enemy trying to take over our bodies. While we are all trying to self-quarantine and social distance ourselves from each other, our nurses and techs are rushing in to take our blood pressures and temperatures. They are purposefully and willingly coming in direct contact with patients who are infected, not because it is their job but because it is their calling. I think it takes a special type of bravery and dedication to put on those scrubs and walk into the healthcare facility armed only with a stethoscope and a mask. I’m afraid that once this crisis has come to an end, the sacrifice made by our healthcare workers may potentially be shocking. We already owe them a debt we can never repay.

I spoke with Maddie, a local RN at my cancer center. I asked her if she was afraid. She responded, “I listen to the news and come to work fearful that we will not have the supplies we need or not enough beds. So far, we do. My greatest fear is of course becoming infected. I cannot treat and serve you if I am in the bed next to you.”

I was struck by the dedication of this married RN with two little girls at home. Her fear is that she may not be able to take care of her patients. I’m humbled and touched by her dedication.

So once social distancing is a distant memory, please give your doctor, nurse, tech and support staff a hug and a hearty thank you. Their dedication and bravery are inspirational.

They deserve no less.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.