The first time I saw Slink Rand perform was in the gymnasium of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Nauvoo, Illinois, in the late-’70s. The gym was dark and the band was set up on the floor. As I walked in, Slink was playing a Led Zeppelin song and living up to everything I’d heard about him. He was a big deal. Slink had become one of the premier rock guitarists in the Midwest. He’d put out albums with Ilmo SmokeHouse and then Slink Rand Group. He’d played large venues, sharing stages with the likes of B.B. King, Ted Nugent and The Average White Band.

I remember noticing that night how physically he played. He wasn’t just standing there playing notes, he was delivering the music to the audience. He was serving up a piece of himself. It was as if Slink was built for that moment, to be on stage playing that song. Turns out that’s just the way Slink played. And he did so over six decades in all machinations of bands from heavy rockers ILMO Smokehouse to the praise band at the Methodist Church in Carthage, Illinois.

Slink died Friday, Feb. 21, with his family around him after a battle with cancer.

Most of us wonder what we’re supposed to do on this Earth. We’re good at this or that, but it’s hard to know if what we’re doing is our calling. Well, Slink was doing was he was put here for. It was evident.

Nearly a decade after that night in Nauvoo, I saw Slink playing at a bar in the middle of nowhere called Four Corners. The bar, in fact, had bumper stickers that said “Where the hell is Four Corners, Iowa?” Well, It was a few miles from Lockridge which is between Mount Pleasant and Fairfield. I knew this because I’d become a drummer in a local group that had played the rural venue.

I don’t recall the band’s name, but there was Slink playing as hard as ever, shuffling his feet, slinging his guitar, putting on a show. The band was fine; however, it seemed ill-fitted for Slink’s talent. I remember thinking Slink needed to be showcased. He was special.

But, as I came to learn, Slink was fine with his station. Even though his talent commanded a larger stage, a brighter spotlight, Slink was content to do his thing where ever, with whomever. No band was beneath him. No songs were unworthy, although, he did draw the line on Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny” after a few gigs.

Throughout the 1990s we played together in The Boogiemen and then The Dogs, performing in towns such as Quincy, Keokuk, Fort Madison, Burlington, Carthage, Dallas City, Lomax and Oquawka. All told, I logged about eight years with Slink. And they were good years.

Slink was affable. And despite the raucous sound coming from his Marshall amplifier, Slink was a gentle person. He was an earnest listener, a caring friend, husband and father. He was quick to laugh and a good sport when I introduced him to audiences as “Abraham Slinkoln” and “Slinker Toy.”

We developed our own lingo over time, referring to Quincy as “The Quince,” and Fort Madison as “The Mad Town.” A word like “cool” would morph into Calvin Coolidge, which would evolve into Coolidge until we’d eventually walk around saying “That’s Calvin.”

In honor of the vernacular, years later my wife got me a T-shirt recognizing our 30th president.

Slink and I spent considerable time practicing, gigging and talking over band stuff. We both held down day jobs in Carthage and passed each other frequently on the streets of the small town. When Slink would see me, instead of waving, he’d point at me with an expression of pretend wonder and surprise accompanied by his smile. It was like he was saying, “Hey, look at you.” The point was a signature move.

I’ve been using the move ever since, pointing instead of waving. It wasn’t until I heard of Slink’s passing that I caught myself doing it and realized its origin.

I moved from the Carthage area in 1996 and mostly lost touch with Slink. I know he had his struggles, and I wish I’d been there and had not lost that connection. But I cherish the time I spent with him, and I miss him calling me, and just about everyone else, “Bud.”

Slink touched those who knew him and the wide swath of people who saw him perform.

Rather than wave, I will still point a greeting to my bandmate and friend, but my aim will be a little higher now.

RIP Slink Rand. You were “Calvin.”

Editor’s Note: Slink Rand’s wife, Jeri (Moore) Rand is from St. Augustine, Illinois, attended school in Abingdon, Illinois, and graduated from Avon High School. She survives in Carthage.

Tom Martin is editor of The Register-Mail in Galesburg and former editor of the Hancock County Journal-Pilot in Carthage.