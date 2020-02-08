The Hawk Eye buried the AP article “Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully” on page B6, next to obituaries, Jan. 21.

You can bet if there was a report that someone was harmed or property destroyed, it would have made the top of the front page.

But it was a civil rights rally for the Second Amendment that the Democrat governor and legislature are attempting to infringe.

The governor was so frightened by the thought of patriots at the state house that he declared a state of emergency and ordered snipers placed on rooftops.

They weren’t white supremacists but 22,000 patriots marching with American flags openly carrying "assault weapons" hanging from slings on their shoulders, chanting “USA.”

Law enforcement walked among them and thanked them for support as some sheriffs have publicly said they won’t enforce unconstitutional laws.

By Democrat hopes the event flopped, no incident to support their gun grab.

Instead, patriots started a petition to remove the governor, and some counties that declared sanctuary Second Amendment status threatened to secede from the state.

West Virginia invited those counties to join their state.

More mayhem caused by Democrat abuse of power, putting restrictions on those that don’t cause the problem.

Leland Graber,Wayland