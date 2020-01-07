Our adversaries are socialist, communist, dictatorial countries that are afraid of the USA because of our Constitution, Bill of Rights, rule of law and the freedoms they guarantee us.

These adversaries include Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and others. People from all over the world want to come to our country because of our form of government and freedoms we enjoy.

Our greatest threat to our republic is from within, from the liberal democratic party, liberal media, judges, colleges, schools, college professors, teachers and others.

They want to do away with or change our form of government from what our founders established. They want big government, open borders, sanctuary cities, killing our babies through abortion anytime, change or disregard the First and Second Amendment to our Constitution and many others.

Please vote Republican to save our republic from the socialist-democratic party that wants to fundamentally change our country to a socialist or communist nation.

Dick Perry, Burlington