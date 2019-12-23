If you're one of the people who feel climate change is not a problem because the earth is too big for people to affect it's processes, read on.

I imagine your fourth grade teacher had a world globe in your classroom, probably about 12 inches in diameter. Scientists say our atmosphere is about 60 miles thick. On a 12-inch globe, that would be a layer one-eighth of an inch thick. Keep that picture in your mind as you think about how much space we have to send up carbon dioxide, methane and other heat-trapping chemicals.

Jerry Parks, Burlington