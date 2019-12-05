I think most of us can relate to having problems with the current healthcare system. Whether it’s the difficulty of navigating insurance and rising out-of-pocket co-pays, difficulty finding the correct treatments for what ails you, and of course the costs that add up.

I appreciate the work being done by many to devise reforms for parts of the system, but some of the ideas coming out of Washington are likely to cause more harm than good. Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrats have come up with what they’re calling the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act” (H.R 3). It brings up potential solutions, but most of these come at the expense of innovation and grant unprecedented power to the government.

H.R. 3 would grant more power to the government to make decisions on development of potential cures and which serious diseases are most worthy of investment in research. Additionally, it would also give the government the power to dictate prescription drug pricing, like in the UK and Canada. This is likely to have several unintended long-term consequences, including reducing resources committed to research, longer wait times for some medications, and fewer new drugs coming to market.

We can all relate to the stress of repeated trips to physicians that didn’t end up finding a cause or satisfactory resolution to what ails us. We have to consider that there are many out there who are waiting on research and innovation to find life-saving cures and treatments to their serious illness. H.R. 3 passing would jeopardize these new developments, so I oppose it.