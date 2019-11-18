How did you spend last Saturday? If there was ever a nicer day in November, I can’t recall it.

If I can remember correctly how things used to be, I’m almost certain every farmer, finished or not with harvest, scurried about getting ready for winter – one way or another on those last good days of fall.

In the scheme of life, I would call that beautiful day an eleven if it was rated on a scale of one to ten!

The day began with very special friends joining me for breakfast. Next – on to Elmwood where I unloaded the many boxes in my car at Bits and Pieces. Next stop – out to the farm to temporarily hinder the progress Mark and Sondra were making on such a nice day. I quickly left when they offered me a paint brush!

Made it back to Lincoln in time for lunch and then took advantage of the wonderful afternoon to finish the cleanup in my garden. I emptied pots, turned them upside down and told them “See you in the Spring of 2020 – I hope”

Grandson, Clayton, had left a message on my voice mail he would be over for a visit later in the afternoon. I sincerely thought about waiting to plant my 60 crocus bulbs in case he might offer to dig the holes for me. Then I remembered he had about worn out the thrill of planting his own, so I got busy.

Of course I ran into some daffodil bulbs I planted in previous years in a couple of places. I quickly apologized for disturbing them; covered them back up and told them to have a long winter’s nap.

Preparing for cold winter days ahead, has changed for me over the years. My mind went back to that afternoon in 2004 when both Merle and I were finishing up outside activities for the year on the farm.

He had checked the well house heater, brought the generator up to speed so he knew it was working and was busy checking antifreeze in the tractors.

I was planting the last of my spring bulbs when I decided I needed the boost of a cup of coffee. My good friend Hallie called while I was sitting at the kitchen table and we had a nice visit.

The tractors were humming away when I started planting bulbs around Sam’s Clubhouse/alias the Peacock House/alias the chicken house. All seemed normal and right with my world. I knew Merle was running the tractors to test the level of the temperature they could withstand without freezing up.

Then I thought I heard a voice above the noise of the tractors as I worked. I stopped and listened. “Yes,” Merle was calling for help. I dropped my spade and ran to the machine shed. I couldn’t see him in the gloomy depths of the big shed.

“Where are you?” I screamed. “Here. Here by the lumber,” he answered.

To make a long, long story short, he had missed the step up on the tractor and trying hard to keep his balance, forcefully hit the stack of lumber, shattering his upper leg (femur).

A lot of good people stopped their winter preparations to help get him to the hospital. Help often came from unexpected sources and a long, difficult winter vanished when spring came again.

Sometimes, it is good to remember painful times. No - not to recall the difficulties we encountered, but to be prompted once more to be thankful for good people, good doctors and our awesome God! Indeed He is good – all of the time.

This Monday morning – this Veterans Day of 2019, a thin white blanket of snow covers the ground where my newly planted and veteran bulbs await a new year. Someone else has taken care of other chores I used to tend. Time indeed marches onward.