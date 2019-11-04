On November 5, I ask that you write-in Emily Coll and April Burch for the Boone Park Commission. No one ran on the ballot so we’ve decided to step up to the plate. With your support we’d like to put our years of experience in ecology, gardening, public outreach, horticulture, education and natural resources management to work to help Boone residents enjoy our parks even more than they already do. I’ve included our candidate information below.

Emily Coll

“I work as a program coordinator for ISU Extension and Outreach. My goal as Parks Commissioner is to work with the other Commissioners to enhance economic development and viability in Boone through the beautiful park system of this city.”

Experience & qualifications

*Stonegate HOA Park Board member and Arbor Day Committee member in Parker, CO.

*Consulted in the creation of a community garden in Castle Rock, CO.

*Consultant for the Denver Urban Garden (DUG) program.

*Managed park spaces for Castle Pines Metro District in Colorado.

*Iowa State University: B.S. in Horticulture

*Michigan State University: M.S. in Entomology

*Horticulturist at US National Arboretum, Horticulturist at Iowa Arboretum, Oregon Garden, and Colorado State University Extension.

April Burch

“I develop educational materials for non-profits and corporations. My goal as Park Commissioner is to work with other Commissioners to increase education opportunities between Boone Schools and the Parks and to create a public community garden.”

Experience & qualifications

*Lifelong outdoorsperson and gardener, have managed multiple community gardens. Every year I grow hundreds of plants from seed, including natives, to share with our community.

*AmeriCorps Watershed Stewards Project: Scientific aid with Department of Fish & Wildlife. Taught Watershed Ecology and Salmonid life cycle biology in K-12 schools.

*Created and taught a natural resources career opportunity program for high schoolers at Humboldt Bay High School in Eureka, CA.

*Humboldt State University: BA in Cultural Anthropology.

*Boone County Soil and Water District Commissioner.

*Boone Community School District: School Improvement Advisory Committee member.