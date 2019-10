Did You Know… what this building was used for and where it’s located? This was the Workman & Timeon Funeral Home on the corner of First and Lucinda. Perry has had many funeral momes over time, Bessemer, Brooks, Fouch, Phillips, Blair and Hiddelson to name just a few. Today we have Murdock, Hastings and Carris.

Next Week

Did You Know… where this drive-up was located and for what business?