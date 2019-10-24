Hello Friends,

I wanted to let you know that I totally support Dr. Pam Nystrom in her candidacy for Boone School Board. The reasons are many…first, her qualifications are absolutely amazing.

She has been devoted to education since her college days and has served Boone’s children in a multitude of positions for at least two generations.

She focused on special needs for many years and then became principal of Page and Bryant schools, moving to administration in the latter years of her time with Boone Schools.

Since retiring she has subbed all over the Boone School District, including Sacred Heart.

She is a devoted servant of her community in many ways, including being active in her church and coordinating the Friday Friends backpack program to provide weekend food to children.

These are just a couple of ways that she is taking care of this community every day.

These are all good reasons why Pam is beyond qualified professionally for the School Board, but she is, most of all, one of the dearest people I have ever met!

No matter where you go in Boone, if you are with Pam, you are stopping every 10 steps for someone to talk to her about some project or concern. The children embrace her like a long lost friend, even their parents, who she also taught, join the embrace!

The election takes place Tuesday , November 5th, so make sure you get to the polls. Let us

embrace our long time champion of Boone’s children and vote for our friend, Pam Nystrom.