People decide to run for school board for different reasons. The best ones decide to do it to serve their communities, to be a clear voice for students and parents while striving to provide the best resources to district staff.

I am supporting Joey Weber because he is all those things. He knows the challenges facing our schools, students, and families today are complex and connected. Some are even outside the realm of the school district and require strong partnerships with businesses, churches, city leaders, law enforcement to name a few. Because he knows we are all connected, that we all should be striving to do what is best for our kids and community and the job will be far easier working together than alone. Joey will ask the tough questions and thinks through to the roots of a challenge and when the right solution presents itself he will fight for it, even should it prove unpopular at first.

Joey has been that parent with a child in need of unique education programs, he has helped provide food for students that might not get enough at home, he has been the community leader striving to pull students, parents, staff and supporters together with efforts to show pride in our school system. This is the kind of person I want making education decisions for my kids and for all of the kids in the Boone School District.

Greg Piklapp

Boone City Councilmember