Psalm 130:4 “But with you there is forgiveness, that you may be feared.”



I’ve been scared of the “Fear of the LORD”. If you read the Bible, you can’t miss it. Many are quick to abort the whole concept by quoting 1 John 4:18 that says, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love.”

A second pitfall some people fall into is over-simplification by saying “Fear of the LORD” just means respect for God. Yeah, that’s part of it, but if you study the Hebrew and Greek both of the languages put a primary thrust in that “Fear” in the context of “Fear of the LORD” definitely has an unadulterated quaking of the boots, practically paralyzing fear and terror associated with it.

So I’m thinking, “Am I supposed to fear God like if I don’t obediently comply he’s going to beat me and send me to hell?”

The love and fear of God are like an ocean riptide. You try to swim against it, you’re competing against the whole ocean, and you won’t win. But if you rest, it powerfully carries you out, but brings you to a place you can swim back to shore and find new life.

John Newton penned, “Twas grace that taught my heart to fear.” Inspired by Psalm 130:4 no doubt, this teaches me that the “terror” in fear is driven by the terrific.

And this God loves us so much, that the tsunami of his love doesn’t yearn for a reason to send us to hell, but hungers for us to be in heaven.

Perfect love does cast out all fear so my soul can find rest in the bosom of God, but I’ll never enter that rest until my soul is overtaken by the terrific love that God has for me.