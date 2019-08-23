Dear Editor,

This is the first time in my memory that a member of the U.S. Congress has glorified both rape and incest as a means to perpetuate humans on this earth. The insinuation is those committing rape and incest make a vital contribution to humankind. This bizarre and inhuman disregard for the dignity, safety and well being of women and girls as nothing other than reproductive pawns is humiliating to all Iowans.

Today marks the 99th year of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. After decades of effort, women were given the right to vote. It was a major milestone in gaining equality. Women in all 99 Iowa counties should exercise their right to vote in this upcoming and all elections and primaries. There needs to be a ballot box backlash against any candidate who advances violent criminal assault or any other demeaning opinion of women and girls as other than multitalented individuals worthy of dignity and respect.

Linda Larson

Granger