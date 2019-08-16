Back-to-school checkup, sports physical, well child exam – whatever you call this appointment, now is the time of year many children and adolescents visit a clinic. Remember to:

Bring your list of questions. Involve your child in this, as appropriate for his age. Teach your child to be a smart consumer of health services.

Ask for a vision screening. Children who cannot see well tend to perform poorly in school, and often have headaches from eyestrain.

Get your 7th Grader immunized. All students entering 7th Grade should have HepA, MMR, TDap and HPV immunizations to protect them against serious illnesses such as hepatitis, pertussis and measles.

Schedule a dental exam. Oral health is part of your child’s overall well-being. A cavity is an infection in her system just the same as an infected wound. Seeing a dentist regularly can avoid painful and costly dental work on severely decayed teeth and gums.

If your child does not currently have health insurance, you may want to apply for free (Medicaid) or low-cost (Hawk-i) insurance. You can apply online at https://dhsservices.iowa.gov/apspssp/ssp.portal. Paper applications for Medicaid are available at the Human Services Campus just north of Adel on Highway 169, or call Health Navigation at 515-993-3750.