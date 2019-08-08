First, I would like to thank the community of Boone for welcoming me in and allowing me to tell many of your stories over the course of my internship.

Throughout the internship I have been impressed and surprised at how much a small weekly community newspaper means to the people of Boone.

I have learned that this newspaper is not just a small newspaper to the people of Boone. It is the avenue that many of their stories are told.

I have seen that not only through how much hurt people feel when we maybe got something wrong but more so how much it meant to people when we covered and told their story.

Mostly though I have been inspired by how much the community of Boone seems to care about everyone being informed.

I was never turned down for an interview. Many of my stories came first from hearing it being discussed around town or possibly in what was of course a very civil debate on the Boone Community Facebook page.

I have felt privileged to be able to take such an important role in this community by telling so many of your stories.

As my internship starts to wind down I am finding myself both joyful as I will officially be a college graduate but also disappointed in the fact that my chapter as an intern in the city of Boone is closing.

I hope I have been able to inform you all nearly as much as you all have been able to inform me.

Thank you,

Michael Murrell