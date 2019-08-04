Ephesians 5:15-17 “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” ESV



Re-evaluating motives can be a deathblow to bad motivations. I’ve got a buddy that could be a great shrink and stand-up comedian. I ask him if I could repackage some of his thoughts concerning motives and share it with the general public. He said, “Sure”.

One, ask yourself if the way you’re spending your time in doing and thinking creates serious imbalance in your life that breeds frustration. Just get out a piece of paper and take one bad habit that you know you want out of your life. Then, write down how much time you think about it, and what resources physical, mental, and spiritual you use to follow through on that habit. Now make the connection to how these strands become the rope that binds you to frustration.

Second, ask yourself if there are things in your life that have control over you, and if you really want those things to be what pulls the strings in your life. Cutting those strings may be as simple as recognizing you just don’t want them in your life anymore.

Third, is to come to grips with how much time the behaviors and thoughts that you want out of your life are wasting. Try this exercise and be amazed: Just decide to stop thinking about bad things. When those bad thoughts come by, ignore them like most people ignore the warning label on q-tips. You’ll see results immediately.

Fourth, if you give-up those thought patterns (like bitterness, over-eating, etc.), will it be worth it to re-invest that time and energy into relationships of those who God has surrounded you with? And, using that energy to instill value in others daily.



