More than 20 candidates for president on the Democratic side. Too many? Why? Each candidate will have priorities they believe will be popular enough to gain enough support to win.

Even candidates with little support will have good ideas that can be adopted by others and carried forward. To dismiss a candidate because he or she doesn’t poll well, or lacks financial backing to promote views, does not mean they have nothing to contribute. Don’t pay too much attention to who’s raised the most money. The media hopes it becomes a sporting event, and Vegas will start issuing odds of success or failure. Party platforms are more important than any individual candidate.

Support whomever is your favorite candidate, but be open to the ideas of all the candidates. Even the finalist at the national convention will not be in favor of all the planks in the party platform, and very few of these ideas will become law because of the opposition party. Running for elective office should not be the tearing down of the character, gender, race, religion, or ethnicity of your fellow candidates. It should be about who can best lead the country. Everything else is irrelevant.

Don’t rely on the media to educate you about the candidates or the issues. Consolidation of newsprint, television, radio and internet means too much of the news is controlled by too few people. If you want to know about candidates, search their website and see where they stand on issues that are important to you. Don’t be swayed by the labels, conservative/liberal/socialist, as most people can be all of these without compromising party affiliation. Don’t get turned off when your candidate is eliminated. It’s not a race, it’s a marathon. Vote. Even if it’s just for the lesser of two evils.

John Willson, Burlington