As I look at the field of worthy Democratic candidates, I feel great hope for the future of the United States. I would ask you to place your trust and your vote with Vice President Joe Biden. I have known this man personally since 2008 when my son, Jim Mowrer, served on his cmpaign and through later years when Jim served with Beau Biden in the Iraq War and beyond with the Pentagon.

I have read Joe’s books and followed his career and he already has relationships with our world leaders such that he can pick up the phone his first day in office and reassure our allies that the United States is still with them.

Certainly there are many other concerns facing us—climate change, health care, prescription drug costs and as the wife of a retired farmer, I hear from him and the faming community that those hard-working men and women want to work for their money rather than accept a monetary hand-out that’s paid for by tax payers as they are being offered now to make up for the huge deficits created by President Trump’s tariff war.

I am looking for an experienced leader who will lead with intergrity and honesty. I want a president who will shape the values of this great state and its people. I believe based on my experiences with Joe Biden that this is the leader that will lead us back to being a stable, respected country again.

Thank you for your considereation.

Susan Howard Herrick