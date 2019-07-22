Dear Friends in my Community,

Every day we see posts on facebook and pieces on the news of mistreated animals and there is a huge outcry to defend and protect these helpless animals. Why doesn’t this extend to our fellow human beings?

We have been reading about and seeing what is happening on the border between our friends in Mexico and ourselves. This is not a hostile nation, nor are the Central American countries from which many of them come. These are not illegal immigrants, they are seeking asylum from political upheavals and physical threats or they simply want to obtain a work VISA. Some become desperate because of their political or economic situations and attempt to cross the border by any means, using their last available money and putting themselves in incredible danger. How bad does it have to be at home to risk what they do to get here?

And we have treated them like a hostile force trying to invade our border…is this who we are as a nation and a community? Yes, it is costing us money to deal with the situation, but the ones becoming rich are the for-profit detention companies, who benefit every day from our taxes and border policies which make them extremely wealthy. Every penny they don’t spend on these facilities makes them and their investors richer. They are denying basic human needs and human dignity while they fill their pockets at our expense.

There are humane and reasonable solutions to this situation. The misrepresentation of these people as criminals is meant to inflame nationalist passions and win political points and it succeeds while children are suffering and families are separated. They deserve our protection at least as much as the animals we care for.

Family values…. really?