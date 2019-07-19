After a Lights for Liberty rally at an ICE migrant holding center in Tacoma Washington, an Antifa member armed with a rifle and incendiary devices set a car ablaze trying to fire bomb the building.

At an ICE facility in Aurora Colorado protesters tore down the American flag, raised a Mexican flag then raised the American flag soiled and upside down along with a graffiti painted Blue Lives Matter flag.

Democrat “leaders” Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others publicly coach illegal immigrants how to avoid deportation.

The radical left ignores laws that protect U.S. citizens and openly scorn America.

Leland Graber, Wayland