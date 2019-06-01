The current administration seems determined to challenge the viability of our constitutional democracy and to morph this country into an unrestrained international bully.

On the domestic front, obstruction, misleading or false rhetoric, catering to wealthy special interests and indifference to the welfare of ordinary citizens is encouraged. On the international stage, conflicts with former friends and allies appear to be intentional (and even relished) while embracing autocratic leaders seems normal and appropriate.

Many elected officials, on too many occasions, forget their public service obligation in favor of partisan and special interest politics. This self-serving, confrontational, nondemocratic attitude has significantly increased since the current occupant of the White House has taken control.

Fear of their vindictive party leader has promoted political behavior that has dramatically exaggerated the disconnection between republican officeholders and the people they were elected to serve. Their willingness to openly support (or at least silently accept) this president’s agenda has become typical at both the federal and state levels of the Republican Party.

The vast majority of meaningful challenges to these errant administration policies and actions have come from a Democratic congress after it took control of the House of Representatives following the 2018 election.

When will our elected officials decide to serve all their constituents equitably and cease providing special tax treatment to wealthy individuals and corporations?

When will they find the courage to become aggressive advocates for public financing of our elections to reduce the poisonous influence of huge private campaign donations?

When will Republicans leaders assert their independence and reclaim the critical tenets and ideals of their political party?

Every caring citizen should view our country’s drift toward autocracy with real alarm and petition their elected representatives to respond responsibly to this constitutional crisis.

Dean R. Prestemon, Ames