The Alabama Human Life Protection Act, signed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey on May 15, is considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws. It will go into effect in November.

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act states: “This bill would make abortion and attempted abortion felony offenses except in cases where abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.”

“Abortion” is defined as: “(t)he use or prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug, or any other substance or device with the intent to terminate the pregnancy of a woman known to be pregnant with knowledge that the termination by those means will with reasonable likelihood cause the death of the unborn child …” Incest and rape do not matter because the law is meant protect unborn life regardless of how it was generated.

Some legislators claim it is aimed at challenging Roe v. Wade (1973), the Supreme Court decision which is usually invoked to allow abortion. This challenge theoretically should be easier with the two appointments (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh) made by President Donald J. Trump.

Many believe such measures are closer to what the Bible endorses than what we have in Roe v. Wade. Not everyone agrees. Bible translations, which are often also viewpoints, can have very different interpretations on the value of unborn or even born life.

For example, the New International Version, which is usually regarded as an evangelical Protestant version, translates Exodus 21:22-23: “If people are fighting and hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely but there is no serious injury, the offender must be fined whatever the woman’s husband demands and the court allows.”’

The same version includes a footnote in which “gives birth prematurely” could also be “she has a miscarriage.”

The Revised Standard Version of Exodus 21:22-23, which is usually regarded as more moderately interdenominational, states: “When men strive together, and hurt a woman with child, so that there is a miscarriage, and yet no harm follows, the one who hurt her shall be fined, according as the woman’s husband shall lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. If any harm follows, then you shall give life for life…”

Then, of course, there is the problem of how Exodus summarizes the Code of Hammurabi, which was written by the famous king of Babylon in the 18th century BCE. Many biblical scholars believe the Code of Hammurabi is the source, direct or indirect, of the laws on abortion in Exodus.

One translation of Laws 209-210 of the Code states: “If a man strike a free-born woman so that she lose her unborn child, he shall pay ten shekels for her loss. If the woman die, his daughter shall be put to death.” If so, there is no live birth because they did not possess the technology to make that viable.

If you follow this logic, “you shall give life for life” in the NIV applies only if the adult woman of the same rank (freeborn) has died. Some anti-abortion proponents claim Exodus describes merely an accident. Others point out the “gives birth prematurely” still describes something that resulted in a viable birth.

Viable births, however, are not a problem elsewhere in the Bible. The Revised Standard Version of 1 Samuel 15:1-3 says that one can purposefully kill a child already born: “Thus says the LORD of hosts, ‘I will punish what Am’alek did to Israel in opposing them on the way, when they came up out of Egypt. Now go and smite Am’alek, and utterly destroy all that they have; do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.’”

These biblical texts have bothered people such as William Lane Craig and other anti-abortion evangelicals who believe these children will go directly to heaven. If aborted fetuses go to heaven, one wonders why they don’t apply this reasoning to all abortions.

The Alabama abortion law is not necessarily more “biblical” than other anti-abortion laws. There was no consistent view about the value of all unborn human life in the Bible.

Hector Avalos is a professor of religious studies at Iowa State University.