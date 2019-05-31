To the Editor:

When we are part of a community, we help one another through thick and thin. We console

each other in times of grief and celebrate each other’s milestones. In other words, we lend

a helping hand when things are rough and we are understanding when solutions are difficult.

Why then isn’t it natural to help people in our community who are trying to get

desperately needed medical attention to confirm their gender identity? This isn’t a

moral issue - it is biological and something that can be addressed medically.

There is no question that we need to continue to help members of our community who are in need when we can easily help them live more complete lives! Are we going to penalize someone who is born into this because they aren’t wealthy? The wealthy can always make necessary medical choices without judgement! And just as it is for the wealthy, this is a decision to be made by them and their physician. This isn’t a moral decision for them, it is a medical decision.

The moral decision is ours through our representatives. There is no question whether it is

morally wrong to be transgender, there is no choice about it.

It is OUR morality that is in question here - not theirs!!

Let your representatives know that we won’t abandon our friends and family who wish to confirm their gender identity.

Thank you for your time,