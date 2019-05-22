Friday evening, I pulled the pony cart out of the garage. I checked the tires, the handles, the seat, and the seatbelt. I rolled it around the driveway.

Everything looked to be in good working order, so I asked my girls if they would ride along for a test run. We wouldn’t be too far from home if we experienced any kind of malfunction.

We toured North Hill and I pulled them towards the park of the same name. We hugged the curves as we rolled down Snake Alley. We thought it might be fun to make a quick trip to Jefferson Street, and then we could get as close as we dared to the mighty Mississippi.

Little did we realize, there was some kind of car show going on downtown. As we admired the muscle cars and other classics, they were admiring the pony cart. One car even slowed down to take a picture of us.

We were cruising past Bent River Brewery and the Krieger kids hopped in, bringing my passenger total to four. I ran a quick lap — and I thought they weighed just enough to give me an idea of what the next morning should be like.

Saturday morning, I knew I had everything prepared. The cart was ready to roll, my entry fee was paid and my packet had been picked up; I even bought a new pair of running shoes (a.k.a. brakes, when you’re pulling a cart downhill). I was confident about everything except the weather.

My good friend and shoeshine specialist, Jesse Petty, and his darling Aunt Becky were waiting for me down at the Port of Burlington. We chatted and laughed while we waited for the event to begin. I faked concern when Jesse told me he didn’t take a pre-run deuce.

“Dude, every runner knows you go before you race. Are you serious?” l rolled my eyes as shook my head.

Unfortunately, the Great River Bridge Race was postponed, then cancelled due to thunderstorms and lightning in the area. We didn’t like it, but it made sense — the race operates under the same rules as public swimming pools and golf courses: if there’s lightning nearby, you have to wait so many minutes without a strike to start again. The storm failed to pass.

Well, we couldn’t run across the bridge, but no one could stop us from running the rest of the course. Jesse was belted in, helmet on, ready to ride, and we all agreed that we should make the most of an otherwise disappointing situation. I started pulling the cart across the train tracks and towards the post office.

“Are you still going to run?” someone hollered.

“We’re going to run what we can,” I yelled over my shoulder. “You coming with us?”

A small pack of runners joined us and we led the way up Jefferson Street through the rain. Becky told me to bark out orders if I needed help. I told her if we pulled ahead of her, she would catch us on the hill or Snake Alley — that’s where we were likely to need an extra hand.

Because of the rain, I was only focused on forward motion. I didn’t know it, but Becky ate our dust. We lost her somewhere on Sixth Street.

Someone helped push us up Snake Alley, but I never caught their name. After we thanked them, I took a small five-minute breather at the top.

“Jess, where’s your aunt?”

“I don’t know,” he told me, as he shook his head. We both giggled.

She eventually caught up to us. Somewhat sheepishly, she told me she didn’t know I was going to run. She had no idea I could just pull Jesse around like that.

“It’s all good. I thought you knew,” I laughed. “We’re about to run some more.”

We still had a good time, regardless, but a couple things really accented the experience. The first thing was just how much fun you can have with farm equipment. Who would have ever thought a pony cart could be such hit?

I love how people were willing to run with us, even after the race was cancelled. We had our hearts set on it, and the other runners made sure we at least made it up the biggest hills. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

More than anything, though, was that Becky reminded me how beautiful my hometown is. She kept telling me how everything was gorgeous: the old homes, the churches, the river, the trees, even the hills are beautiful.

She’s right, you know. We have some breathtaking scenery, right here in Burlington. She made me realize how often I take it for granted. And she reminded me of this in the middle of a cancelled race on a rainy day.

It may be that some “unfortunate” things are blessings in disguise and a little bit of rain can open up our eyes.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.