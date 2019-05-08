The Sunday, April 21, newspaper had a Hawk Eye editorial by general manger Sean Lewis, who expressed the intent to “fix” the perception that our local newspaper is a “liberal rag.” Most of us (and perhaps the writer) don’t necessarily agree with that perception. But the editorial’s plea for “articulate, intelligent” voices and ideas is great.

A few days later, the April 25 paper had an opinion piece “Democrats gone wild and crazy” by a writer for More Content Now. I don’t usually read anything from More Content Now, which strikes me as generic non-news, less useful than Facebook posts. But I was curious after Sunday’s editorial.

“Democrats gone wild and crazy” was probably meant to be satirical, but it is a string of insults and non-facts. For instance, this sentence: “Democrats want to give voting rights to ex-cons, felons in prison, illegal aliens, and 16-year olds.” What?? (One grain of fact: most Democrats, as well as Iowa’s Republican governor, believe former felons who have served their time deserve to vote.)

In the Sunday editorial, Sean Lewis suggested three ground rules for “conservative voices to come forth.” They bear repeating, because “Democrats gone wild and crazy” broke every one of these: 1) Have an intelligent position that deals with real issues; 2) Do not personally besmirch the intelligence of others; 3) Do not resort to name calling ....

When I moved here four years ago, it was a real plus that the award-winning The Hawk Eye was our local newspaper. Even with new ownership, The Hawk Eye can do better than this kind of More Content Now.

Molly Lovelock, Lomax, Ill.