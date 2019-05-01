A commercial just aired on MSNBC against President Donald Trump. It was accurate and well-made right up to the end. At this point, paid for by the DNC War Room popped up on the screen.

Stop already with the asinine projections of pitching partisan politics in ‘Our’ nation as a war. Stop calling each other traitors to ‘Our’ nation. Having been guilty of this offence in public writings, I apologize to the reader for these former transgressions.

Every time you hear any media outlet referencing your fellow—citizens—as traitors, you should be complaining to the source. You want to accuse politicians of this fine but be able to present a well-reasoned constitutional case for it.

There needs to be more of us in the middle willing to take a stand against the emotionally manipulated extremes; if we are to stop the civil/civic dissent in ‘Our’ nation. You will excuse me now. I have a message to compose to Tom Perez, Chair of the DNC.

You must wonder, if any of the conservative voices from this page will call out Rush, Sean or Ann for their almost daily transgressions in calling the opposition traitors. We are one nation, both sides are being manipulated for the goal of corporate globalism. It is not us vs. them, we are one people and it is ‘Our’ nation.

Tony J. Gerst, Wapello