Do any other progressive Democrats grow weary of watching the tepid responses of Democratic politicians to this president’s irresponsible and mean-spirited agenda?

This president’s standard operating procedure is to create an imaginary problem, propose radical action, observe the public and media response, and then either retreat or ignore.

His supporters, of course, accept his alternate truth; however, his critics too often fail to register the level of disgust and disapproval that is warranted. Mainstream media and cable news outlets too often provide instantaneous, comprehensive coverage of his extreme, destructive proposals.

Recently, this president has insisted on reducing or discontinuing government aid to hurricane-ravished Puerto Rico based on his pompous claim the colony has already received $91 billion in government assistance; the actual amount is about $11 billion.

He has also threatened to close the U.S.-Mexican border despite the obvious economic catastrophe that such action would generate for both countries; he probably floated this radical idea simply to see how the media and public would respond.

This president continues his efforts to abolish the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a phantom GOP plan; facing negative reactions from Republican congressional leaders, he has decided to wait until after the 2020 election to initiate action.

In addition, he continues his biased, callous efforts to eliminate entry of Central American refugees who are legitimately seeking asylum.

Democratic elected officials and presidential candidates should immediately voice their profound disagreement loudly and frequently to all blatantly false statements and destructive actions promulgated by this president.

Failure to rigorously criticize such baseless nonsense is simply indefensible; ignoring these lies and proposed destructive actions will only lead to more of the same.

The public should be constantly reminded truth and facts do exist and are almost always contrary to this president’s deceitful rhetoric.

Dean R. Prestemon, Ames