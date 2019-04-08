Galatians 3:13-14 “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us—for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who is hanged on a tree’—so that in Christ Jesus the blessing of Abraham might come to the Gentiles, so that we might receive the promised Spirit through faith.”



Working with a friend on a yard sale, his son ambled, tugging a red wagon full of popcorn. Dressed perfectly in his uniform, I said with a loud voice, “Now who! In the world!... Would not buy popcorn off of this kid!?!”



Not missing a beat, “Lots of people.” The lad replied in utter defeat.



It’s hard when you give life your best go and it seems like your either swimming for dear life against a tidal wave, or just plain shot down before you take off. It can be very discouraging.



In times of exasperation, it’s good practice to revisit what it is that makes you who you are…the grace of God. In Christ, you are in the place of blessing. You don’t have to beg or plead for it, because it’s yours by faith. It’s not determined by how hard or long you pray. Grace means ‘gift’. A gift that requires any form of merit, work, or obligation loses its title of gift.



We are redeemed from the curse, and we are given the blessing of Abraham. What is the blessing of Abraham? Genesis 24:1 “Now Abraham was old, well advanced in years. And the LORD had blessed Abraham in all things.”



Don’t miss that.



The LORD blessed Abraham in all things, and God wants to bless your life in all things. Even when you fail at something, look for the grace/gift. You are redeemed from the curse, meaning Christ bore the entire curse your sin deserved. Ask God to train the eyes your heart to see, because this blessing is found in relationship with God.