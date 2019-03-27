Did you ever wonder if President Donald Trump was the right choice to be our president for such a time as this? Well, wonder no more.

In the book of Nehemiah, it tells about the walls of Jerusalem being destroyed by invaders. The walls needed to be rebuilt, but who would God send to do this? The man God chose was neither a politician nor a priest. Instead, God chose a builder whose name was Nehemiah.

The first step of rebuilding the nation was the building of a great wall. God instructed Nehemiah to build a wall around Jerusalem to protect its citizens from enemy attack. History has a way of repeating itself. If you doubt this, pick up your Bible and read at least the first six chapters of the book of Nehemiah. It's amazing what one learns from reading the word of God.

In the book of Romans, chapter 13:1, the Bible says, "Let everyone submit to the governing authorities, since there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are instituted by God."

Sometimes God does send evil leaders in order to punish a nation for their evil deeds, but I believe God sent Trump to our nation to preserve what is left of a nation that was founded on Judeo-Christian morals and laws. Trump is governing according to God's laws by opposing abortion, gay marriage, and a host of other abominations, including the killing of born-alive babies, which is really just murder. It's murder.

God will also take down a nation when that nation turns away from God and His Word and passes the point of no return. Will we soon be there? Only God knows.

Suzanne Smith, Columbus Junction