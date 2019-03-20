"Abortion" is the removal of a dead baby.

"Aborticide" is the intentional murder of a living preborn child.

We are not "anti-abortion activists."

A dead baby should be aborted.

The words "fertilization" and "conception" are no longer interchangeable.

Fertilization begins with the union of male sperm and female ovum.

Conception is often confused with implantation.

Implantation of the newly conceived person, to the wall of the womb occurs 6-7 days later.

Life begins at fertilization, not at implantation.

As much "birth control" prevents implantation, rather than conception, abortion activists have successfully confused the public on these terms.

Conception, like the word "gay" now has a double meaning.

"Conception" is no longer a useful term in defining when life begins.

"Embryo" and "fetus," like infant, toddler, adolescent, and adult are stages of human development. They are not terms which we weigh human worth.

We believe "All men are created equal."

Men are created at fertilization.

Embryo and fetus are but little persons unprotected by our laws.

A person is a human being no matter how small.

Aborticide should be outlawed and punished, as any other murder, not regulated and orchestrated with "pro-life" legislation.

Donna Jean Holman, Keokuk