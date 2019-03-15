Impeachment is a political process, "high crimes and misdemeanors," as stated in the Constitution deals more with the violation of a code of ethics towards our foundational principles than breaking statutory legal code. Well known among real Conservatives and Liberal politicians, I suspect many Freedom Caucus and Progressive members of Congress fail to grasp this concept, including most of the masses. My sources for this, were reading collective works of personal correspondence between our founding fathers decades ago. I know, I’m a political geek; every paper has a few of them.

“High crimes and misdemeanors” deals with the political will of Congress and by proxy the citizens of our nation, in other words public opinion. There are reasons it has never been successfully used to the end goal of removing a President from office, it is not intended to be easy. I believe the process needs done, albeit will not succeed, for the historical record if nothing else, before the end of President Donald Trump’s first term.

From the ethical point of view, President Trump fails daily in his utterances to uphold his oath to the Constitution and foundational principles of our nation. His entire campaign for President was an attack on our system. This is/was clearly obvious and should be reprehensible to all citizens. It is equally obvious this is not the case. While a vote in the House on Impeachment is needed for the historical record, and more hearings and evidence in support of this are needed, the political will to accomplish the removal of President Trump via this process does not exist now and I doubt ever will during his tenure.

To support my statement that real politicians know this information, I present authoritative site sourcing from, “A Top GOP Senator had Expansive views on the Role of Impeachment When Bill Clinton Was the Target,” by David Z. Morris Aug. 22 2018. Forbes Magazine “ .. if this body (Congress) determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role ... because impeachment is not about punishment, Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” House Representative Lindsay Graham speaking on the floor Jan. 23 1999. For the record you can view YouTube clips of this speech for a secondary source, to properly show an example of journalistic site sourcing.

I am center-left. The far right and left view such positions as being a traitor to our nation, generally speaking. As extremism in our country continues to move further afield endangering our Republic, what is needed are more voices center-left and right who are willing to speak out against the insane madness of the partisan media that has driven our politics to this point of national rupture. Seriously, we have bigger fish to fry than President Donald J. Trump.

Anthony J. Gerst, Wapello