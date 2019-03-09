“Racist” is one word that doesn't appear in William Windsor's Jan. 31 insult-laden outburst aimed at President Donald Trump. That's a surprise, as he has often used that word to refer to people he despises—especially the president and those who dare to support him or Republicans in general.

“Corrupt,” “incompetent,” “without honor,” “no empathy or compassion outside of his immediate family,” “juvenile,” “petty,” “habitual liar,” “braggart,” “con man,” “all-around terrible human being.” Oh, and an oblique reference, “this blight.”

Windsor may have achieved an ad hominem world record for one individual in one relatively brief rant. It usually takes CNN or MSNBC an entire discussion hour to call Trump that many names, and they usually rely on several talking heads to get it done.

Saul Alinsky's rule number 5 (for radicals) is: “Ridicule is man's most potent weapon.” Regarding actual “news” coverage, studies have determined 92 percent of ABC, CBS and NBC stories about Trump are negative. What gets repeated often gets believed.

Trump himself even makes use of the rule when he retaliates. It drives the leftists crazy. But his base supporters understand he really has no choice.

That said, it might be helpful if he would deliver a biweekly-or-so, professionally written, informative speech to the nation (including appropriate jabs but not ad-libbing them) from the oval office. Presumably, it would be televised widely enough for all to see and hear.

That way, even his worst enemies might find it necessary to cut back a little on their “he's not presidential” invective. And, some of the anti-Trump TV audience might be able to ascertain a bit more of the truth about him and his accomplishments.

Beyond that, citizens at all levels across the saner portion (i.e., conservative to moderate to liberal) of the political spectrum need to stop fearing the Left's attack machine and start fighting back with equal intensity.

What used to work with the old-style, willing-to-negotiate, moderate-to-liberal Democrats doesn't work at all with today's far more radical and vociferous party leftists.

We need to fight fire with fire. Otherwise, the (numerically small minority) Left will ultimately take over and turn every aspect of American life into a veritable nightmare for all of us.

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison