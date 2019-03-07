In the morning, I wake and help my two kids ready for school. My daughter and son attend Black Hawk Elementary. I’m confident that the day will go well for both of them. Each are fortunate to have incredible teachers.

My son and daughter come home each day excited about what they’ve learned. Each are taught by proponents of the growth mentality. Each are taught with educational techniques that are researched and well-executed. And each will have opportunities provided by the Burlington School District that students in other districts may not necessarily have. Musical opportunities, artistic opportunities, enrichment learning opportunities. They’ll perform, they’ll experiment, and they’ll learn.

About 7:20 a.m., I begin the next part of my day. I pull into Burlington High School teacher parking lot and watch the buses and vans from neighboring districts. They bring students to BHS each day to take advantage of opportunities offered by our district, programs typically unavailable in neighboring districts. Some come for Project Lead The Way/engineering courses. Others arrive for nursing offerings. Still others for our many Advanced Placement courses. I see this and enter BHS with pride, knowing I work in a district with far more challenging elective opportunities than any other in southeast Iowa.

I get to my classroom and meet with students prior to the start of class. These students could be there for academics, or they might just want conversation. No matter, they come in because they want to be there, or because they need to. They’re respectful, kind, compassionate. They’re also stressed, frustrated, excitable. In short, they’re people. Good people. Soon, they’ll scatter to a day full of classes. Knowing the wonderful people I work with, I’m confident they’ll be led well, taught well. They’ll be better at the end of the day than they were when it began.

At 8 o’clock, the bell rings and the day begins. For the rest of the day students pass in and out of my classroom. They walk through the halls between classes, sometimes a bit loud or silly, but mostly with respect. They sit in class and ask questions, take notes, read, write and problem-solve. They analyze and experiment. They practice and perform. They socialize and get frustrated. They learn academic stuff, they learn a little more about themselves, they learn a little more about life. They care. They’re good. They make us all better.

Likewise, for the rest of the day those who work at BHS do what we do. We teach. We empathize. We offer guidance. Throughout my day, I see teachers joking with students and giving them reason to smile. I see teachers offering snacks to students who didn’t get a breakfast. I see teachers working with students to help them grasp a challenging concept. I see teachers calling home to let parents know of a new success or sudden difficulty. I see teachers learning and executing new and researched teaching strategies that are being offered by instructional coaches. I see people who care. Making each other a bit better, and making the lives of the students a bit better in the process.

As the last bell rings and the day ends, I see some students leave, but others stay. These students are visiting teachers who give incredible amounts of time after school to provide extra instruction, extra guidance or club sponsorship. I see opportunity. I see freshmen getting academic help from teachers in the library. I see students mentoring elementary kids in Club M. I see students participating in DreamCatchers, fulfilling wishes for ailing members of our community. I see students in Student Council and National Honor Society making a difference in our school and our community. I also see students performing in our various music, arts, culinary, industrial arts, theater and athletics programs. And I see their classmates, teachers, counselors, coaches, associates, administrators, staff and community at events supporting them.

The school day ends. It was good.

I’m a lifelong Burlington resident, a graduate of BHS, an employee of the district, and a parent of BCSD students. I know the greatness that our schools and our community offer. I also know the two are intertwined. For either to have success, both must find success and be supportive of the other. We must find the goodness where it exists, both in the community and in the schools. Talk positively. Recognize the good. Celebrate the good. If you don’t think it’s there, find someone who knows it is and ask them to help you see. Let the students know their efforts have purpose. That our strength is in our community. That where we are great, we will be recognized. And where we are not quite there, our community will walk with us every step of the way to get to great. This must be our direction forward. Be determined to be good. Be determined to be supportive. Be determined to let the community know the goodness of our schools.

Ryan Osbourne is a graduate of Burlington High School and Iowa State University, and a social studies teacher at Burlington High School. He lives in Burlington with his wife and two children. If you have an interest in writing a guest column contact John Gaines, managing editor, by email at jgaines@thehawkeye.com.

