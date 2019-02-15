Context is a crucial piece to include when explaining a policy position by an elected official. But it was clearly missing in the Feb. 1st opinion piece submitted by State Senator Schneider concerning his views on local property tax burdens in the Des Moines Register. https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/opinion/2019/02/01/charles-schneider-iowa-senate-property-taxes-pose-burden-too-many-iowans/2747372002/. Specifically an explanation on the state legislature’s actions that have impacted local property taxpayers with some of the burden he now decries.

The legislature the past several years has reduced revenue options for local communities that fund crucial services while also forcing local elected officials to even replace some cut state services. I know, because I am a local elected official on the front line of this struggle not only to fund our community services that citizens want but also stretching dollars to make investments that help it grow.

Some examples:

*In 2011 the State of Iowa closed our local Workforce Development Office that helped resident’s find employment. It was replaced with a single computer kiosk that never worked and was actually taken out completely 2 years ago. Local taxpayers have had to pick up the tab by providing resources through our local library with computer terminals and library staff helping navigate job searches for residents.

*The state has cut mental health resources down to the bone for years. Communities have had to increase funding for public safety on the front lines of dealing with patients needing treatment, officers on repeated 911 calls, putting patients in our local jail due to criminal activity or guarding them for hours in our local hospital while waiting placement to the few state mental facilities available.

* The state has failed to help address the increasing needs of rural Iowa lacking emergency medical services. Putting it on local cities in rural areas to increase funding towards Fire Departments/Paramedic services to help fill the need even outside the city limits.

* Last year’s state water quality bill passed with big fanfare; and that alone cost the City of Boone $28,000 in LOST (Local Option Sales Tax) revenue to the state for the water program. Revenue that was not replaced by the state and now means $28,000 fewer dollars to our community that needs to be found elsewhere.

The City of West Des Moines’ tax rate during State Senator Schneider’s service on the City Council remained stable because local elected officials like him deemed it necessary to provide the services for West Des Moines. Even with their community being one of the fastest growing in the state, the local tax rate did not decrease or increase but remained stable.

In our community of Boone, our city property tax levy has not been raised in 9 years even during the impacts of the Great Recession. We are seeing new job growth, new retail growth, a growing need for workers and even expanding rail service to a new 150 acre state certified site to be launched in 2019 for new commercial development. The City of Boone has launched a new housing incentive program directly benefiting owners building new qualifying homes along with a demolition program to clean up established neighborhoods. We are making investments in our parks, trails and other quality of life initiatives that draw growth. We are supporting local small business owners with our Boone Downtown Incentive Fund grants to help renovate storefronts and have a focus on downtown revitalization as well.

This is the result of a lot of hard work and a lot of local partnerships working together to get the job done. Local elected officials like me are willing partners wanting to work with the State Legislature to help grow our communities, but we should not be the scapegoats for the impacts of state decisions on local property taxes.

Greg Piklapp

City Councilmember

Currently serving his 3rd term on the Boone City Council and is Chair of the City Economic Development Committee.