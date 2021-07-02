William “Bill” Henry Dean, age 71

William “Bill” Henry Dean, son of Virgil and Lena Harms Dean, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Bill was born Oct 6, 1949 at home in Richardson County, NE. He attended several schools in Richardson County NE and Nemaha County KS before the family moved to Peru, NE. Bill graduated from Auburn in 1968.

Bill met Margaret “Maggie” Glover and was married on June 3rd 1971. They made their home in Peru, where they were blessed with a son and two daughters. While living in Peru, he served on the Peru Fire & Rescue where he was fire chief for many years. He worked at American Meter for almost 40 years. Bill and Maggie moved to Talmage in 2011.

Bill loved to go fishing, camping, eagle watching and searching for Civil War artifacts. He loved going to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War SUVCW events. He was a past camp Commander of Shiloh Camp #2 in Lincoln and past State Department Commander of Nebraska and the Dakotas. He traveled to several national encampments. He also enjoyed showing and talking about his Civil War collection to young and old.

He is survived by his wife Maggie, son Bill Jr (Kris) Dean, daughters Karen (Bill) Gerking and Katherine (DJ) Rottman. They were blessed with grandchildren Kindra Dean, Devin (Brandy) Dean, Bethany Dean, Tessa (Nicholas) Zermeno, Taegan and Delaney Rottman. Also three great grandchildren Ava and August Dean, and Gemini Zermeno. Bill is also survived by sister, Marie Proto of Topeka, KS and many other family and friends. Bill never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be held by the SUVCW at Fairview Cemetery, just north of Talmage, NE on Friday, July 9th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorials be sent: Margaret Dean, PO Box 137, Talmage, NE 68448.