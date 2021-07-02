Randolph (Randy) Thomas Denius, 67

Randolph (Randy) Thomas Denius, (67), passed away peacefully at dusk on Tuesday, June 29. He was born on August 22, 1953 in Colorado Springs, CO to John and Gwen Denius.

In 1981 Randy married his former wife, Christine Stansbury where he gained a daughter, Misty Stansbury. To this marriage two other daughters were born, Brandy and Victoria.

Growing up in the Springs Randy graduated from Manitou Springs High School in 1971. Known for his incredible work ethic, he met his life-long friend, David Ek, while working at Safeway. After graduation, Randy and Dave went on to travel the country connecting the world first with copper telephone lines in rural New Mexico after they founded Interstate Line Contractors in 1974 and later through designing and building fiber optic networks for the military, creating the backbone of our technology infrastructure. He was recognized as a “scholar, adventurer, and gentleman of some significance” when he traversed the length of the Arabian Peninsula to complete the world's longest international fiber optic cable route survey.

Through the years Randy was proud to have worked on every type of telecommunication, from open wire to fiber to the home. Many would consider him a workaholic, but his career was passion and he was proud to be working right up to the end of life. He also enjoyed being a father and grandfather, and never missed an opportunity to share wisdom or a life lesson with those he loved.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gwen, his brothers, Tony, Timmy and Rodney, and a nephew, Michael. Surviving are his daughters, (step) Misty (Jed) Moran, Rochester, MN, Brandy (Alex) Johnson, Lincoln, NE, and Victoria (Matt) Watkins, Nebraska City, NE, his sister, Sandy (Colin) Perry, Colorado Springs, CO, his grandsons (step) Cristian, Connor, Joss, Braedon, Liam, and Maxwell, (step) granddaughters Kaila, Brittni, and Marilyn nephews Carl and James, nieces Lisa, Melissa, and Lydia. He is also survived by his longtime friend (53 years), brother, and business partner David Ek, along with many other family and friends.

The family will hold visitation on Thursday, July 8 from 5-7pm at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 9 at 10am at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with a celebration of life luncheon BBQ to follow at Hidden Falls – The Camp Event Center, 2005 4th Corso (Formerly known as The Woodman of the World Camp).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to support cancer patients and their families may be sent to:

Randy Denius Memorial

c/o Midlands Community Foundation

217 North Jefferson Street

Papillion, NE 68046