Pam Emons, age 76

Obituary Send Flowers

On June 29, 2021, Pam Emons went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hamburg, IA on August 27, 1944 to Kenneth B. and Virginia P. (Tillman) Holland. Pam graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1962. On June 9, 1963, she was united in marriage to Wesley C. Emons and to this union three daughters were born: Angela Kay, Gayle Virginia and Tina Lynn.

Pam held many jobs throughout her life and the one that many came to know her was through Norman’s IGA and Stehliks Country Mart. She worked for them for 30 years. Later she went to work at Friends of Faith Thrift Store until her health prohibited her from doing her duties.

She had a strong love for bowling and other hobbies including sewing, quilting, crocheting and spending time with family whenever she could. Pam attended the First Christian Church in Nebr. City.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Gladys Tillman and her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years Wes Emons of Nebr. City; daughters: Angela Emons of Nebr. City, Gayle Meyer and husband John of Odell, NE and Tina Brinkman and husband Dean of Lincoln, NE; one grandson Jacob Meyer and one great-grandson Arlington Wiseley; brother Jeff Holland and wife Mary Ann of Nebr. City and sister Barbara Brown and husband Roy of Neosho, MO; many nieces and nephews; two fur babies: Penelope Rose and Kylie Sue, seven grand fur babies; other family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Nebr. City with Rev. Michael Schmidt officiating. The burial will follow at Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery at rural Riverton, IA.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening (7/9) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

Memorials may be given to the family.